Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 371,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $499.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $608.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

