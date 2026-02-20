Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,342 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 76,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 23.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 67,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intel
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia disclosed a massive Q4 2025 stake in Intel (~214M shares, roughly $7.9B) and is partnering with Intel on AI infrastructure and PC products — a vote of confidence that can support demand, ecosystem alignment, and investor sentiment. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting on Nvidia’s portfolio moves highlights a deliberate bet on Intel versus other names — this strategic backing from a leading AI infrastructure player could lift sentiment and long-term partnership-led revenue opportunities. Nvidia’s “Secret Portfolio” Shakeup
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on INTC, signaling cautious analyst positioning that may limit upside momentum until clearer evidence of revenue/growth acceleration arrives. Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel confirmed participation in an upcoming investor conference (Morgan Stanley fireside chat), giving management a forum to address guidance, foundry progress, and the Nvidia partnership — a near-term catalyst for clarity. Intel to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appear anomalous (showing effectively zero in the feed), so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on available figures — limited immediate market-impact signal.
- Negative Sentiment: New reports on an expanded Nvidia–Meta CPU/GPU partnership raise the risk that hyperscalers shift toward Nvidia-built CPU+GPU racks (Arm-based or Nvidia-integrated solutions), potentially reducing future server CPU opportunities for Intel in large cloud customers. Nvidia pushes into Intel and AMD’s turf with Meta deal
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Intel foundry execution issues (low yields vs. peers), recent revenue decline year-over-year and muted guidance is pressuring the stock — these are direct fundamentals drivers that could constrain margins and near-term growth. Intel stock falls as foundry struggles and weak guidance weigh on shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage and media summaries note investor concerns around the Nvidia/Meta deal and execution risks; some outlets flag a street consensus that leans cautious, which can amplify downside pressure until clearer guidance or proof points emerge. Intel Stock Slips on New Concerns Over Nvidia/Meta Partnership
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.
Shares of INTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.68, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
