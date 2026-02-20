Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,342 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 76,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 23.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 67,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.68, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

