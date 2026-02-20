Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Activity

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 23,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Harmonic by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmonic this week:

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.