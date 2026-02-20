New Millennium Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,257 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.