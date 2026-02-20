Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 0.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 33.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 807.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 825,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 734,448 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

