Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.95. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 398,481 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Launched in 2006, the fund is managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, drawing on the firm’s extensive experience in emerging market debt and equity markets. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and conducts its investment operations in U.S. dollars.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of emerging market securities, including sovereign and corporate debt instruments, dividend-paying equities, convertible securities and preferred stocks.

