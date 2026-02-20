Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.95. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 398,481 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Launched in 2006, the fund is managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, drawing on the firm’s extensive experience in emerging market debt and equity markets. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and conducts its investment operations in U.S. dollars.
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of emerging market securities, including sovereign and corporate debt instruments, dividend-paying equities, convertible securities and preferred stocks.
