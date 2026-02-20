Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

