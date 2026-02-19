Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $121.09 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $121,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total transaction of $956,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,375.80. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus upgraded Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:ROK opened at $396.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

