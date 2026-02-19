JW Asset Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

JW Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Vita Coco makes up about 4.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,676,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 121.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $210,288.00. Following the sale, the director owned 608,266 shares in the company, valued at $32,797,702.72. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 572,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,600.35. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,959. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Key Vita Coco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 results show meaningful scale and profit improvement: Net sales rose to $610M (up 18%), net income increased to $71M (+$15M) and non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose to $98M (+$14M), supporting the company’s growth story. Read More.

Full‑year 2025 results show meaningful scale and profit improvement: Net sales rose to $610M (up 18%), net income increased to $71M (+$15M) and non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose to $98M (+$14M), supporting the company’s growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance targets net sales of $680M–$700M and adjusted EBITDA of $122M–$128M, signaling management expects continued top‑line growth and expanding operating leverage into the year. Read More.

FY2026 guidance targets net sales of $680M–$700M and adjusted EBITDA of $122M–$128M, signaling management expects continued top‑line growth and expanding operating leverage into the year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management cites accelerating international momentum and margin tailwinds (lower tariffs, pricing) that should help profitability going forward. Analysts and press note these structural improvements as reasons to look through the quarter. Read More.

Management cites accelerating international momentum and margin tailwinds (lower tariffs, pricing) that should help profitability going forward. Analysts and press note these structural improvements as reasons to look through the quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $127.8M beat Street estimates (~$117.8M) but was essentially flat year‑over‑year (+0.4%), showing a mixed near‑term top‑line picture. Read More.

Q4 revenue of $127.8M beat Street estimates (~$117.8M) but was essentially flat year‑over‑year (+0.4%), showing a mixed near‑term top‑line picture. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for investors to review execution details and international segment performance. Read More.

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for investors to review execution details and international segment performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported $0.09 vs. $0.13 expected (Zacks and other outlets highlight the miss), which is the primary near‑term driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported $0.09 vs. $0.13 expected (Zacks and other outlets highlight the miss), which is the primary near‑term driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The combination of a modest Q4 topline gain, an EPS shortfall and guidance that sits near Street estimates prompted investor caution and the share‑price decline today. Read More.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

See Also

