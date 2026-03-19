Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Relmada Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

NDV‑01 phase II 12‑month data reported a 76% 12‑month complete response rate overall and 80% in BCG‑unresponsive patients (CR anytime 95% overall, 94% BCG‑unresponsive) with a favorable safety profile (no progression to muscle‑invasive disease, no cystectomies, no grade ≥3 treatment‑related AEs).

phase II 12‑month data reported a 76% 12‑month complete response rate overall and 80% in BCG‑unresponsive patients (CR anytime 95% overall, 94% BCG‑unresponsive) with a favorable safety profile (no progression to muscle‑invasive disease, no cystectomies, no grade ≥3 treatment‑related AEs). Relmada secured FDA alignment on a two‑pathway registrational strategy and plans to initiate the phase III RESCUE program mid‑2026—an adjuvant randomized trial in intermediate‑risk NMIBC (vs observation) and a single‑arm BCG‑unresponsive trial, with initial 3‑month readouts expected by end‑2026.

The company completed a $160M private financing and reported $93M cash at year‑end 2025, which management states provides runway through 2029 and to complete the NDV‑01 phase III program.

Q4 2025 results showed a net loss of $19.9M ($0.27/sh) and higher operating cash burn (net cash used in operations $14.6M in Q4) with increased G&A expenses, reflecting continued development‑stage losses.

Sepranolone (a GABA‑modulating steroid antagonist) is advancing toward a mid‑2026 proof‑of‑concept trial in Prader‑Willi, but these are company forward‑looking statements and remain subject to clinical and regulatory risks.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 1,188,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,563. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Relmada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $10.00 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLMD

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for pain and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary stereochemical approach to optimized drug candidates, aiming to improve safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments. Relmada’s research efforts center on modulation of NMDA receptors to address unmet needs in depression, neuropathic pain and related indications.

Relmada’s lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), is being evaluated as a potential rapid-acting and maintenance treatment for major depressive disorder, with clinical studies underway to assess its utility in both acute and long-term settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.