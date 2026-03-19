Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $745.00 to $765.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/16/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $865.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/6/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $865.00 price target on the stock, up from $750.00.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $768.00 to $769.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $740.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $745.00 to $800.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $820.00 to $818.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $750.00 to $875.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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