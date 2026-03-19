C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.36 and traded as low as $70.70. C&F Financial shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 5,629 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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C&F Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $854,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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