Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.4688. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.4454, with a volume of 534,500 shares trading hands.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

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About Alexco Resource

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Alexco Resource Corp. is a Canadian precious metals company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of silver-lead-zinc ore. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company’s core assets are located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Yukon, where it operates multiple high-grade underground mines and associated milling facilities. Alexco employs conventional flotation processing to produce concentrates of silver, lead and zinc, which are sold to global smelters under long-term offtake agreements.

The company’s principal mining operations include the Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits, where ore is extracted through a network of underground workings and processed at the Keno Hill mill.

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