Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Snail had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 15.14%.The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Snail’s conference call:

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Snail emphasized strong ARK franchise momentum — ASA surpassed 4 million units, ARK Mobile exceeded 10M downloads, ARK: Lost Colony pre‑sales outperformed internal expectations, and a multi‑year DLC roadmap (seven major releases through 2027) was presented to provide revenue visibility.

surpassed 4 million units, ARK Mobile exceeded 10M downloads, ARK: Lost Colony pre‑sales outperformed internal expectations, and a multi‑year DLC roadmap (seven major releases through 2027) was presented to provide revenue visibility. Full‑year financials showed weakness — net revenue fell to $81.2M (from $84.5M), a FY net loss of $27.2M (vs. $1.8M income prior year) and an FY EBITDA loss of $16.8M driven by a $10.1M non‑cash deferred tax valuation and higher G&A, R&D, marketing and impairment expenses.

Underlying demand improved — bookings grew 16.2% to $87.8M and total units sold rose 32.7% to 6.3M, with Q4 bookings and sequential revenue gains suggesting improving top‑line momentum despite deferred‑revenue timing effects.

Management says technical gaps have been addressed after upgrading the client to Unreal Engine 5.7 (Flexi retained for server-side), and the company has expanded to four internal studios to accelerate in‑house game production.

(Flexi retained for server-side), and the company has expanded to four internal studios to accelerate in‑house game production. Snail is investing heavily in three in‑house triple‑A titles and multiple indie projects with ambitious revenue aspirations (management cited very large targets per IP), but launch timing remains broad and the revenue upside is still speculative.

Snail Price Performance

NASDAQ SNAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Snail has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snail during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Snail by 63.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Snail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snail presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Snail

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Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a digital entertainment company focused on the development, publishing and operation of free-to-play online games for PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of genres that include massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), strategy titles, and casual mobile games. Snail manages its games throughout the entire lifecycle, providing design, development, server hosting and community support services to engage players worldwide.

Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Snail has expanded its footprint with regional offices in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

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