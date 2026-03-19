Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Eton Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

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2025 revenue and profitability accelerated materially—Q4 product revenue was $21.3M (up 83% YoY), adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 29%, and management guides 2026 revenue >$110M with adjusted EBITDA ≥30%.

accelerated materially—Q4 product revenue was $21.3M (up 83% YoY), adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 29%, and management guides 2026 revenue >$110M with adjusted EBITDA ≥30%. DESMODA launch — the FDA‑approved oral liquid desmopressin (no age restriction) launched quickly and has shown early traction; management reiterates $30M–$50M peak sales guidance and estimates ~ $80k net revenue per patient per year.

— the FDA‑approved oral liquid desmopressin (no age restriction) launched quickly and has shown early traction; management reiterates $30M–$50M peak sales guidance and estimates ~ $80k net revenue per patient per year. HEMANGEOL acquisition ($14M cash) will be relaunched May 1 with a shift to Eton’s rare‑disease distribution model, a zero copay program, and seven dedicated hires, which management expects to materially improve margins and make it a top product by 2027.

($14M cash) will be relaunched May 1 with a shift to Eton’s rare‑disease distribution model, a zero copay program, and seven dedicated hires, which management expects to materially improve margins and make it a top product by 2027. Near‑term cash and SG&A pressure — Q4 included a $11.6M operating cash outflow driven by Medicaid rebates and $3.5M in FDA program fees, leaving $25.9M cash on hand, while FDA fees and HEMANGEOL are expected to add roughly $6.3M of incremental SG&A in 2026.

— Q4 included a $11.6M operating cash outflow driven by Medicaid rebates and $3.5M in FDA program fees, leaving $25.9M cash on hand, while FDA fees and HEMANGEOL are expected to add roughly $6.3M of incremental SG&A in 2026. Pipeline and label expansion milestones progressing—Increlex protocol submitted (first patient targeted in Q3), KHINDIVI bioequivalence study dosed (supplement expected in Q3 with potential mid‑2027 launch), and an ET‑700 PET study begins in April; these could be meaningful upside but carry execution and timing risk.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 728,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $557.05 million, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,469 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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