Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 2.3%
USOY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,007. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.