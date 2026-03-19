Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 2.3%

USOY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,007. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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Dividend History for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY)

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