Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.37 and traded as high as €41.56. Salzgitter shares last traded at €39.36, with a volume of 137,355 shares changing hands.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.07 and a 200-day moving average of €37.38.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes.

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