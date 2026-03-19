Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.40 and traded as low as GBX 46.76. Assura shares last traded at GBX 47.48, with a volume of 288,991 shares.

Assura Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 895.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

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Assura Company Profile

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Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

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