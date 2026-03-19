Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70 and traded as low as GBX 0.70. Sivota shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Sivota Stock Down 72.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £88,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70.

About Sivota

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Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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