S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,993.37 and traded as low as GBX 1,975. S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,995, with a volume of 5,714 shares traded.

S&U Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £236.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,260.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,993.10.

S&U Company Profile

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S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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