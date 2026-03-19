Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Applied Minerals Stock Down 100.0%
About Applied Minerals
The company’s zeolite products are distributed under various brand names and serve customers in North America, Asia and Europe, where they are incorporated into filtration media, animal nutrition supplements and agricultural enhancers.
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