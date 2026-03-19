Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Applied Minerals Stock Down 100.0%

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About Applied Minerals

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Applied Minerals, Inc is a mineral extraction and processing company focused on developing and marketing naturally occurring mineral products for a range of industrial, environmental, and agricultural applications. The company operates a zeolite mining facility in northern Nevada, producing specialty zeolite grades used for odor control, livestock feed additives, soil amendments and water treatment. In addition, Applied Minerals holds exclusive rights to a high‐purity halloysite clay deposit in Utah, which it refines into nano‐scale aluminosilicate materials for use in advanced manufacturing, coatings, and research applications.

The company’s zeolite products are distributed under various brand names and serve customers in North America, Asia and Europe, where they are incorporated into filtration media, animal nutrition supplements and agricultural enhancers.

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