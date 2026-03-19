Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.12 and traded as high as GBX 362.60. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 359.70, with a volume of 5,515,894 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 416.43.

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Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

Further Reading

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