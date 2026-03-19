Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Bowl America Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowl America is a leading operator of traditional ten‐pin bowling centers in the United States, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol BWL.A. The company owns and operates more than 40 bowling facilities, primarily located in the Northeast and Mid‐Atlantic regions. Its centers cater to recreational bowlers, league participants and families seeking entertainment and social gatherings.

At its bowling centers, Bowl America offers a full range of amenities, including league play, open bowling, tournaments and youth programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.