Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$8.59. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 99,990 shares changing hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33.

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Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

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