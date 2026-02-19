Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 29,810 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,515.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:WCN opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

