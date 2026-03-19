Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.66 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.66, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Curis’ conference call:

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Take Aim Lymphoma (PCNSL) registrational study is enrolling on track and, after FDA/EMA discussions, is expected to support accelerated submissions , with full enrollment targeted in ~12–18 months and a potential filing timeline into 2027.

registrational study is enrolling on track and, after FDA/EMA discussions, is expected to support , with full enrollment targeted in ~12–18 months and a potential filing timeline into 2027. Curis has initiated a proof-of-concept CLL trial adding emavusertib to BTKI to deepen responses and enable time-limited therapy; U.S. and EU sites are activating and the company expects initial data at ASH (Dec 2026) .

trial adding emavusertib to BTKI to deepen responses and enable time-limited therapy; U.S. and EU sites are activating and the company expects . Early data from the AML triplet study (emavusertib + azacitidine + venetoclax) showed promising activity, with 5 of 8 evaluable patients converting from MRD positive to undetectable disease, though the cohort size is small.

converting from MRD positive to undetectable disease, though the cohort size is small. Q4 2025 net income of $19.4M was driven by a $27.2M one-time non-cash gain from the sale of Erivedge, and management expects no meaningful revenue going forward after that sale.

from the sale of Erivedge, and management expects going forward after that sale. Company reports cash and equivalents plus January 2026 proceeds should fund operations into the second half of 2027, with up to an additional $20.2M contingent on exercise of warrants triggered by dosing the fifth CLL patient.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 395,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,066. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Curis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Curis by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 2,883,237.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 230,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Curis Company Profile

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Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule and antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on exploiting key signaling pathways and tumor microenvironment interactions to develop compounds with the potential to address unmet medical needs. Curis’ proprietary pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of clinical and preclinical development, reflecting its emphasis on innovative oncology drug candidates.

Among Curis’ lead assets is CA-4948, an oral inhibitor of interleukin-1 receptor–associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) partnered with Ikena Oncology, which is being evaluated in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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