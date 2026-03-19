Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.43 and traded as low as GBX 26.60. Severfield shares last traded at GBX 28.70, with a volume of 81,471 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 target price on shares of Severfield in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 48.

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Severfield Stock Performance

Severfield Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.38.

(Get Free Report)

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

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