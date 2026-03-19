Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3688 and last traded at $0.3630. 357,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 564,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3599.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATON

Portage Biotech Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Portage Biotech

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Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing therapeutic candidates and platform technologies. The company concentrates its development efforts primarily in areas such as oncology, immunology/inflammation and infectious disease, seeking to move programs from discovery and preclinical stages into clinical development through subsidiary companies and collaborative arrangements.

Portage structures its operations to support a diversified pipeline, advancing both small molecules and biologics by funding preclinical research, conducting clinical trials, and managing regulatory interactions.

Further Reading

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