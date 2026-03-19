Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Royale Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.12. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.0891, with a volume of 95,890 shares traded.

Royale Energy Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

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Royale Energy Company Profile

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Royale Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS: ROYL) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore hydrocarbon properties in the western United States.

The company’s asset portfolio includes producing oil and gas fields in California’s Bakersfield and Santa Maria basins, alongside exploration and appraisal acreage in Utah and Nevada. Royale Energy’s activities span drilling, completion and production optimization, employing both conventional well stimulation and modern recovery techniques.

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