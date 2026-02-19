MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 38,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,063,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

MassRoots Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 2.45.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company that serves the regulated cannabis industry through a consumer-focused social networking platform. The company’s flagship mobile application enables cannabis users to discover and share information about strains, dispensaries and related products. Through user-generated reviews, photos and geotagging, MassRoots provides a community forum where enthusiasts, brands and retailers can engage in an age-restricted digital environment tailored to the evolving legal cannabis market.

In addition to its consumer app, MassRoots has expanded into the business-to-business segment with software solutions designed for dispensaries and cannabis growers.

