Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Rises By 23.4%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,642,563 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,331,161 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 482,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 114.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 99.32% and a negative net margin of 94.10%.The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing a neuromodulation platform therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s flagship product, the Barostim™ system, delivers targeted electrical stimulation to the carotid baroreceptors with the goal of modulating the body’s natural blood pressure control mechanisms. This minimally invasive, implantable therapy is designed to address unmet needs in individuals suffering from hypertension and heart failure.

The Barostim system is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials, including studies in resistant hypertension and advanced heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.