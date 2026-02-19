Short Interest in Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) Decreases By 12.5%

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,067,785 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 2,363,688 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,481,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,481,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Solana ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLZ. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solana ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solana ETF by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solana ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Solana ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Solana ETF Stock Down 4.6%

SOLZ stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Solana ETF has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Solana ETF Cuts Dividend

Solana ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

​The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

