Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.