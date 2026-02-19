Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Increases By 23.6%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,236,904 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 7,473,835 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,426,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,426,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Key Headlines Impacting DuPont de Nemours

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $58 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations and signaling analyst confidence in DD’s outlook. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $58 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations and signaling analyst confidence in DD’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: RBC reiterated an Outperform/Buy stance and lifted its target to $60, giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the rally. RBC target raise and reiteration

RBC reiterated an Outperform/Buy stance and lifted its target to $60, giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the rally. Positive Sentiment: DuPont Water Solutions won a material commercial contract: MemCor MBR systems were selected by United Utilities for three major wastewater plant expansions in Northwest England — a near-term revenue win for the water-treatment business. MemCor contract announcement

DuPont Water Solutions won a material commercial contract: MemCor MBR systems were selected by United Utilities for three major wastewater plant expansions in Northwest England — a near-term revenue win for the water-treatment business. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes DD’s relative strength within the S&P 500, but this is broader-market context rather than company-specific news. Market commentary

Market commentary notes DD’s relative strength within the S&P 500, but this is broader-market context rather than company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn DuPont’s planned aramids divestiture carries regulatory, execution and near-term earnings-volatility risks; timing and outcomes could pressure results around the transaction. Aramids divestiture risk

Analysts warn DuPont’s planned aramids divestiture carries regulatory, execution and near-term earnings-volatility risks; timing and outcomes could pressure results around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased ~23.6%, indicating rising bearish bets that could amplify volatility or downward pressure if sentiment shifts. Short interest report

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,412,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 10,662,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,639,000 after buying an additional 1,695,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,921,000 after buying an additional 9,536,283 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

