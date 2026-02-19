Brokerages Set Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Target Price at $12.00

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: Pitney Bowes reported adjusted EPS of $0.45, topping the Street consensus (~$0.38), which traderstypically reward even though revenue was down year‑over‑year. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Q4 earnings beat: Pitney Bowes reported adjusted EPS of $0.45, topping the Street consensus (~$0.38), which traderstypically reward even though revenue was down year‑over‑year. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance set: Management gave EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60 for FY‑2026 (around or slightly above consensus midpoints), which reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. BusinessWire: Results & CEO Letter

FY‑2026 guidance set: Management gave EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60 for FY‑2026 (around or slightly above consensus midpoints), which reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: Pitney Bowes announced a $0.09 quarterly dividend (≈3.2% yield) with an ex‑dividend date Feb 27, which can attract income‑oriented investors.

Quarterly dividend declared: Pitney Bowes announced a $0.09 quarterly dividend (≈3.2% yield) with an ex‑dividend date Feb 27, which can attract income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/management moves: Appointment of Steve Fischer as President of The Pitney Bowes Bank signals strengthening of the financial‑services arm. Yahoo: Bank President Hire

Corporate/management moves: Appointment of Steve Fischer as President of The Pitney Bowes Bank signals strengthening of the financial‑services arm. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and institutional movements cited in coverage may be read as confidence signals by some investors. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Insider buying and institutional movements cited in coverage may be read as confidence signals by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $13 PT (upside from current levels), while Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” $9 PT — creating divergent near‑term analyst signals. TickerReport / Benzinga

Analyst mix: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $13 PT (upside from current levels), while Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” $9 PT — creating divergent near‑term analyst signals. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials: Company posted the earnings slide deck and CEO letter (useful for investors reviewing segment guidance and strategy). Seeking Alpha: Slide Deck

Investor materials: Company posted the earnings slide deck and CEO letter (useful for investors reviewing segment guidance and strategy). Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profitability pressure: Revenue fell ~7.5% YoY to $477.6M and missed/slightly trailed some estimates; operating profit and net income showed declines versus prior year, underscoring execution/volume headwinds. MSN: Sales Below Estimates

Revenue and profitability pressure: Revenue fell ~7.5% YoY to $477.6M and missed/slightly trailed some estimates; operating profit and net income showed declines versus prior year, underscoring execution/volume headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Mixed metrics and legacy balance‑sheet items: Some reports note weaker GAAP profitability swings and a large liabilities base; these longer‑term fundamentals keep downside risk if top‑line recovery lags. Investing.com: Profitability Focus

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

