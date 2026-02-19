Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 407.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

HLN stock opened at GBX 410.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.03. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 325.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 419.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

