CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE:CVI opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 208.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

