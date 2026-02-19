Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.00 and last traded at €23.00. 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.30.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.25 and a 200-day moving average of €21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals.

