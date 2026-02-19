INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €31.00 and last traded at €30.90. Approximately 27,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.53.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring. The firm typically invests in middle market and mature companies. It primarily makes long-term investments in medium-sized manufacturing companies in energy and environmental technology; infrastructure and logistics technology, intelligent logistic infrastructure; automation, measurement and control technology; medical engineering; life science; construction and safety technology; industry; digitalization; green tech; medical equipment for the ageing society; innovative construction technology; and public and private security sectors.

