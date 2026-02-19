Short Interest in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Grows By 20.6%

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 734,048 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 608,573 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Audioeye Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Audioeye by 19.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company’s flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

