Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE DB opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.
The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.