Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.