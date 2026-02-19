AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $17.89 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

