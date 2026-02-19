Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Expands By 20.4%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,602 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 31,235 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aware Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Aware

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company’s software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

Featured Stories

