NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 549,057 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 629,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 697.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 697.7 days.
NN Group Stock Down 0.2%
OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $81.18 on Thursday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $84.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V. is a Netherlands-based financial services company specializing in insurance and asset management. The company offers a broad range of life and non-life insurance products, pensions, annuities and investment solutions to individual and corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden, NN Group serves both retail and institutional customers, providing protection and wealth accumulation products designed to meet long-term financial needs.
With origins dating back to 1845, NN Group’s history includes the founding of “De Nederlanden van 1845,” subsequent mergers that formed Nationale-Nederlanden in 1963, and a period as part of ING Group from 1991 until a demerger in 2013.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.