PPL (PPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $2.3395 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.81 on Thursday. PPL has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PPL by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on PPL in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded PPL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

