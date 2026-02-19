Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €72.92 and last traded at €73.12. Approximately 263,324 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.80.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.84.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
