Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €72.92 and last traded at €73.12. Approximately 263,324 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.80.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.