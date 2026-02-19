Beta Bionics (BBNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX):

2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital.

2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Beta Bionics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/8/2026 – Beta Bionics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Beta Bionics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Beta Bionics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Beta Bionics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Beta Bionics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Beta Bionics

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $230,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,208.72. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $960,835 in the last 90 days.

Get Beta Bionics Inc alerts:

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.