Beta Bionics (BBNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX):
- 2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital.
- 2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Beta Bionics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/8/2026 – Beta Bionics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Beta Bionics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Beta Bionics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Beta Bionics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Beta Bionics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at Beta Bionics
In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $230,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,208.72. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $960,835 in the last 90 days.
At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.
