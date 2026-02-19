Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. 1,451,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

Positive Sentiment: Record FY EBITDA and earnings — Antofagasta reported its highest-ever EBITDA for the year, citing strong copper prices as the main driver, which supports higher cash generation and investor enthusiasm. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,992.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,454.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,838.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

