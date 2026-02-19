Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.0955 and last traded at $6.0955. 193,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 236,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 6.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.
About Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and retailer, offering a full suite of services from cultivation and processing to distribution and sales. The company develops, manufactures and markets a diverse range of cannabis products under its own brand portfolio, serving both medical and adult-use consumers through a network of branded dispensaries and delivery services.
Trulieve’s product lineup includes dried flower, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and topicals, all of which are produced in compliance with state regulatory requirements.
