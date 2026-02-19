Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.69. 26,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Superior Plus Partnership (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) is a Canada-based energy and chemical distribution company with operations spanning both North America and select international markets. Through its Energy Distribution segment, the company delivers propane and distillate fuels to residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers. Its fleet of bulk transport vehicles and network of retail locations provides reliable home heating, on-farm energy and commercial fuel solutions across Canada and the United States.

The Specialty Chemicals segment of Superior Plus produces and distributes a range of chlorine-based products, including sodium chlorate, chlor-alkali chemicals and chlorine dioxide.

